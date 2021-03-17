Police have today announced a new arrest has been made in connection with the suspected murder of Stuart Lubbock.

It is a major development in the investigation which has been ongoing now for nearly 20 years.

No one has yet been charged in connection with Mr Lubbock's death.

So here is everything we know about the police investigation and the circumstances around the suspected murder.

What happened to Stuart Lubbock?

Mr Lubbock, 31, of Harlow, was found unconcious at Barrymore’s home in nearby Roydon on March 31, 2001.

He was found in a swimming pool following a party and later died in hospital.

An inquest into Mr Lubbock's death held in September 2002 recorded an open verdict.

Medical experts told the hearing that he had suffered severe internal injuries, suggesting he may have been the victim of a serious sexual assault.

Alcohol, cocaine and Ecstasy were also found in his system.

Why has Michael Barrymore been heavily linked to the investigation?

Barrymore was quizzed by officers following Mr Lubbock's death.

In October 2001, he accepted an official caution for drugs offences and allowing his home to be used for smoking cannabis.

No further charges were brought against him.

In June 2007, Barrymore and two other men are arrested and questioned on suspicion of seriously sexually assaulting and murdering Mr Lubbock.

They were released without charge.

Following Mr Lubbock's death, ITV announced it would no longer commission show involving Barrymore.

The entertainer made numerous comeback attempts, most notably when he starred in Celebrity Big Brother in 2006.

But with his career failing to take off again, the star lodged an appeal for £2.5 million damages in 2016 after suing police who arrested him over Mr Lubbock’s death.

A High Court judge ruled Barrymore was entitled to “more than nominal” damages against Essex Police over the wrongful arrest which he said destroyed his career.

The Court of Appeal later ruled Barrymore “was entitled to nominal damages only”, following an appeal by the police.

In 2019, Barrymore told Piers Morgan's Life Stories he was "100 per cent innocent".

What have Mr Lubbock's family said?

In February 2006, Mr Lubbock’s family was blocked from launching a private prosecution against Barrymore.

A district judge in Southend ruled there was insufficient evidence for a hearing on six offences – four related to the misuse of drugs, one alleging drunk and disorderly behaviour and one alleging assault.

After his stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2006, Barrymore held a two-hour meeting with Mr Lubbock’s father, Terry.

Terry reportedly told the entertainer he did not hold him “responsible” for what happened.

Barrymore is said to have responded: “It haunts me every day.”

Last week, Terry hinted at the possibility of fresh evidence emerging into his son's death, saying: “I wouldn’t be surprised if someone cracks soon under all this pressure and decides to get it off their chest once and for all.”

Why has the police investigation been criticised?

Detective shave issued numerous appeals for information about Mr Lubbock's death.

But in 2007, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) launched an inquiry into the original police investigation surrounding Mr Lubbock’s death.

The review eventually concluded that officers missed crucial evidence and did not ensure vital forensic tests were completed until six years later.

Police have today announced they arrested a 50-year-old man from Cheshire in connection with Mr Lubbock's suspected murder.

Speaking after today's arrest, Det Supt Lucy Morris said: “As we stated last February – and have continually stated over the last 20 years – we believe someone or some people at that party know what happened.

“It is important to restate the fact that Essex Police have never given up on this case and that the force is motivated by the desire to deliver justice for Mr Lubbock and his family.

“Stuart’s rape and murder has been an extremely lengthy and complex investigation which has spanned over 20 years and remains ongoing.

“We have never given up on finding out exactly what happened to Stuart and we will not stop in our pursuit of justice for him and for his family and friends.” She added:

“Nine people were at that party. We know that not everyone was responsible for what happened but someone was.

"Now is the time to come forward, if you haven’t done so already, to set this matter to rest by providing us with any information you have.”