Three of the country’s biggest supermarkets have issued an urgent safety message to their shoppers.

Tesco, ASDA and M&S all shared the message in the wake of a pouring of support for action on women’s safety across the UK following the death of Sarah Everard in Kent.

The retailers said that “everyone has a right to feel safe”, offering up their stores as a place for people to go when needed – adding that staff “are there to help”.

Posting on their Facebook page, Tesco wrote: “All our stores are safe spaces.

“So if you ever feel unsafe, please use our stores to wait for a taxi, bus or a friend for as long as you need to.

“Our colleagues will be more than happy to help.”

It comes after similar statements from ASDA and M&S.

M&S posted online: “Our stores are safe spaces for everyone in the community.

“If you feel unsafe, please come in and stay as long as you need to.

“Our colleagues are there to help anyone who needs it”.

And ASDA wrote: “Everyone has the right to feel safe.

“Please know that you can always take your time, wait inside or reach out to our colleagues should you be concerned about our safety.

“Customers and colleagues, we will be there for you.”