A MAN from Cheshire has been arrested in connection with the murder of Stuart Lubbock.

Stuart died after being found in the swimming pool in the garden of Michael Barrymore's Roydon house in 2001.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock.

A spokesman from Essex Police, said: "Detectives have today, Wednesday 17 March, arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock.

"The man, who was arrested in Cheshire, remains in custody where he continues to be questioned.

READ MORE:

"Stuart was found unconscious in the swimming pool of a property in Roydon on March 31 2001.

"Despite attempts to save him he later died in hospital.

"The 31-year-old had been attending a party at the house with eight other people.

"A post-mortem examination found Stuart had suffered horrific anal injuries which are believed to be the result of a serious sexual assault prior to his death."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.