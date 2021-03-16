Council bosses are working on plans to change the way vehicles can access Chelmsford city centre.

Bosses want to make changes to Tindal Square by creating a new public square, while also banning through traffic.

Located at the north end of the city centre, Tindal Square and Shire Hall are currently separated from the High Street by a road.

The new public space being proposed would be set up so it had capacity to host future events.

Bosses also hope it would help to boost visitor numbers and the economy.

Essex County Council's highways boss Kevin Bentley said: “This part of the city centre has long need revitalising, and the Tindal Square scheme will help local businesses, particularly in supporting the night-time economy through the creation of a flexible, attractive event space.”

Stephen Robinson, leader of Chelmsford City Council said: “We can support local businesses by making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to access and move around the High Street area.

"Chelmsford City Council is committed to improving our public spaces to create a better walking environment locally and also reduce air pollution.”

Mike Wray, One Chelmsford BID Manager added: “The Business Improvement District fully supports these improvements to our city centre.

"We look forward to these works being complete, giving a new lease of life to the area at the top end of our High Street.”

In order to support the scheme, Essex County Council is currently consulting on a number of changes to the road network.

These include:

Stopping delivery vehicle access from either New Street or Duke Street via Tindal Square, with the direction of flow reversed, with all vehicles entering the High Street area via Baddow Road and exiting via New Street

Changes to delivery times and vehicle weight limits in the town centre Waiting and loading restrictions along New Street between Church Street and Waterloo Lane A 9.5m length prohibition to be implemented on New Street, south of its junction with Legg Street

The creation of one-way access on the northern section of Tindal Street The introduction of as ‘No waiting at any time’ restriction at the eastern end of Barrack Square

For more information on the proposed changed and on how to submit comments on them, visit essex.gov.uk/tindalsquare.