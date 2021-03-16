The vaccine rollout is set to be ramped up in the UK in an effort to get all adults vaccinated by the summer.

The increase has been made possible by a large shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute in India, which has arrived and passed safety checks, the BBC has reported.

It means the vaccine rate could nearly double in the UK in the coming months and eventually reach four million a week.

All over 50s are expected to have been offered their first jab by the end of March.

More than 24m adults have now had their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The increasing speed of the vaccine programme means ministers are hopeful all adults will be offered a jab before July 31.

Omni Calculator’s online tool which predicts when people will get the vaccine is providing estimates on when people will get the jab, based on the current vaccination rate of 2.5m people per week.

Here’s what it says for when people aged 50 and below will get the vaccine.

It is based on the assumption each person has no underlying health conditions, is not shielding and does not work in the social or healthcare industries.

49 – 40

The calculator says based on a 75 per cent uptake of the vaccine, there are between 3.8million and 8.6m people ahead of you in the queue for a first dose.

Based on the latest vaccination rate, you you should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine between 06/04/2021 and 02/05/2021.

You should then get your second dose by between 29/06/2021 and 25/07/2021.

39-30

Based on a 75 per cent uptake of the vaccine, there are between 8.6m and 13.6m people in front of you in the queue for a first dose.

You should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine between 02/05/2021 and 30/05/2021.

You should then get your second dose by between 25/07/2021 and 22/08/2021.

29-18

Based on an uptake of 75%, there are between 13.6m and 19.3m people in front of you in the queue for a first dose.

You should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine between 30/05/2021 and 01/07/2021.

You should then get your second dose by between 22/08/2021 and 23/09/2021.

17-16

Based on an uptake of 75%, there are between 19.3m and 22.3m people in front of you in the queue for a first dose.

You should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine between 01/07/2021 and 16/07/2021.

You should then get your second dose by between 23/09/2021 and 08/10/2021.

Ministers are pushing ahead with the vaccine rollout in the UK despite several European countries suspending the use of the AstraZeneca jab amid fears it is causing blood clots.

Experts insist there is no link between the jab and blood-clotting.

Around 11m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in the UK so far.