A German man has pleaded guilty to sharing propaganda videos by the so-called Islamic State group.
Florian Flegel, 23, was arrested at Stansted Airport on October 12 as he was about to board a flight to Germany.
He pleaded guilty on Monday to six counts of disseminating terrorist publications including IS videos.
The defendant, from Dusseldorf, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court in person and was assisted by a German interpreter.
Judge Andrew Lees set sentencing for April 26 at Woolwich Crown Court and ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Flegel was ordered to attend the hearing in person.
