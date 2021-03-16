A NEW centre giving out Covid vaccines has opened.
The centre, in Tyler’s Ride, South Woodham Ferrers, will help deliver the jab to the next eligible group – people aged 55 and over.
It brings the total number of vaccine centres opened by the Essex University NHS Trust to 13.
CCG spokesman Anthony McKeever said: “I am delighted that another vaccination centre is opening in Essex as we build upon the momentum of the vaccination programme across the county.
“Mobilising a vaccination centre is a complicated process, drawing upon teams and resources from across the NHS as well as our brilliant teams of volunteers.
“My thanks go out to the continued efforts and commitment of everyone supporting this programme.”
The NHS is urging people only to attend if they have an appointment and to arrive no more than five minutes early.
For details, visit eput.nhs.uk/news-events/coronavirus/coronavirus-vaccine.