Devastated firefighters have announced the loss of one of their beloved colleages.

Paul Burder, Braintree Fire Station's Watch Manager, passed away on Sunday following a long terminal illness.

Essex Fire Service announced the tragic news on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Read more:

A spokesman for Essex Fire Service said: "We're devastated to announce the loss of Braintree Fire Station's Watch Manager Paul Burder, who died yesterday, following a long terminal illness.

"Paul was a kind, well-respected and popular colleague and he will be deeply missed.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who knew him."