With Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch during lockdown.

But with hope lockdown may soon be coming to an end, people will be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.

Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming this week, with more still to come throughout March.

Available March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 18

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Skylines (2020)

B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

What’s leaving Netflix in this week?

Unfortunately, with the addition of new movies and TV shows, we need to say goodbye to some things on Netflix.

So if you're midway through anything on this list or were planning on watching them this week, you will need to be quick.

Leaving March 15

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving March 17

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)