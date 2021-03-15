One of Chelmsford's park and ride sites will reopen in April, council bosses have confirmed.

Essex Highways says the service which runs from Sandon will be up and running again from April 12.

Essex County Council announced it was temporarily suspending its park and ride services in Colchester and Chelmsford last month due to the ongoing national lockdown.

The site in Colchester will also reopen from April 12, but no details have yet emerged on when the Chelmer Valley service will resume.

Services will run between 7am and 7pm, but bosses are warning of a reduced timetable.

The Government's road-map out of lockdown currently suggests all shops will be able to reopen from April 12, while pubs and restaurants will be able to serve food and drink outside.

Gatherings of up to six people outside could also be permitted from March 29.

Infection rates across Essex continue to fall, but County Hall's health boss, John Spence, has urged residents to keep on following the lockdown rules.

He said: “The continued decline in Covid-19 rates across the county is extremely reassuring and testament to the combined commitment of Essex residents and businesses.

“I would like to thank every single person living and working in Essex for getting us to this point. It’s vital that we keep going, particularly now pupils have returned to school and we’ve achieved the first big milestone of the Government’s roadmap.

“I cannot stress enough how our actions over the coming months will determine whether we as a county, and the country as a whole, manage to stay on track and look ahead to more positive times.”