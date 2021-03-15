A PARAMEDIC who lost his battle with Covid-19 could be remembered on Southend seafront, with his own bench next to the iconic Chinnerys.

Avid music lover Robbie Muir visited his favourite venue alongside partner Jo for many years - even watching the Arctic Monkeys perform for just £5 before they had their big break.

Not even train disruption could stop him travelling to the town for a show, a place friends have branded as “his beloved Southend”.

Mr Muir - who was from Wickford and served in the ambulance service for 25 years - contracted Covid symptoms at the beginning of December before testing positive for the virus.

Despite isolating and staying home, Robbie’s condition worsened and just a week later he was admitted to Basildon Hospital.

The 48-year-old passed away on December 16 - within eight days of being in hospital.

Music clan - Robbie and the Essex Massive

Devastated, Paul Abela, best friend of over 20 years, said: “The whole time all of us were so worried, I’m in the ambulance service too so we already knew the dangers before he got it. The whole thing has been such a shock, and we’re still all struggling.

“One of the saddest things is he was so young, but he loved life and lived it to the full. That gives us some solace, in that he achieved things many won’t have in their whole lifetime.

“One of them being all the years he gave to the ambulance service.

“We’re just dreading the first gig back where he won’t be there.”

Together, along with a group of up to 15 others, Paul and Robbie formed the Essex Massive - a clan of friends who enjoy watching live gigs and cheering on talented upcoming artists.

With the hopes of leaving behind a bench outside Chinnerys in his memory, Robbie’s loved ones have now set up a Go Fund Me, which has already raised almost £1,500 in just 24 hours.

Any funding left over will go towards creating The Robbie Muir Musicians Trust Fund, which will be used to help give unsigned bands and musicians a platform.

Missed - Robbie with his loved ones

Paul, 55, from Ingatestone, said: “Any opportunity he had he’d go and see someone perform at Chinnerys, he loved live music and would watch anyone that got on stage. He also DJ’d locally too.

“We’d have to get permission from the council, but having a bench for all of us to go to would be amazing. And anything that’s left, we’d like to build on his legacy with a trust fund.

“We of course will remember him, but this is something everyone else will remember him by.”

Visit https://bit.ly/3eucFsZ