MORE than a quarter of care home staff in Essex have not been vaccinated against Covid.

NHS data shows 11,876 workers in care homes for older adults were eligible for the first dose of vaccination up to March 7, but only 8,451 received it.

This means 29 per cent of staff have not had the jab.

Staff members and residents in care homes are in the top four priority groups for the vaccination.

Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone in those groups - which also includes people aged 75 and over and those clinically extremely vulnerable - had been offered a first dose.

Since then, a growing number of care home providers have made it a requirement for new staff to have vaccine.

UNISON, which represents care workers, said such a "heavy-handed approach" is the opposite of what is needed to encourage workers to have the vaccine.

Gavin Edwards, the union's national officer for social care, said: "Everyone who can have a jab should, including social care staff, but some employers are intimidating their employees which leads to a lack of trust in the vaccine.

"Care employees work long shifts, antisocial hours and at different sites. Vaccinations need to be offered at a convenient time and place for workers."

There are no clear signs yet that the Government will make vaccines compulsory.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We have visited every eligible care home in England, offered vaccines to all staff, and are doing everything we can to ensure all those who can, take up the vital offer."

