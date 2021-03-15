Temperatures are set to drop in Essex in the coming days - bringing the threat of wintry showers.

The Essex Weather Centre says there will be an ongoing risk of showers throughout the coming week, bringing with it the chance of some sleet and snow.

Temperatures are expected to dip below the average 10c for the time of year in the coming days and could drop low enough for frost to develop overnight on Friday.

Looking to the week ahead, the Essex Weather Centre tweeted: "Temperatures falling below average with the ongoing risk of showers.

"Best of the sunshine on Wednesday.

"Chance of some wintry showers by the end of the week."

In its long-range forecast for March 19 and March 28, the weather centre also notes the potential for some wintry showers.

The forecast states: "Largely settled conditions overall are expected at first during this period.

"This will give dry weather with light winds, with the main chance of rain being in the far north-west, and also the east.

"There is a risk of morning frost and fog patches, particularly in the west.

"Temperatures potentially much colder than average in the south, particularly the south east, where showers could be wintry for a time, but likely milder across the north."

Monday is expected to be the warmest day this week, with highs of 11c.

The coldest temperatures are not expected until Friday, where a high of 7c is predicted.

The coldest temperature this week could be recorded on Sunday night, with the forecast suggesting it could reach -1c.