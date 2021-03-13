Here are the top tips for this evening's race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of Betfair.

7.50pm - The 7.50pm is a low grade sprint so we cannot expect too many in-form horses. Top weight Storm Melody is the one to beat on the prices, but if all nine stand their ground, we can play on the each-way market with Amazing Amaya.

She hasn’t got a bad record in terms of consistency and was noted as an unlucky loser at Wolverhampton in January when finishing with a rattle from a good pace. She didn’t get the breaks in that race.

Trained by Derek Shaw, she has got a bit of track experience with one run here last March when finishing third, so she acts on the surface even though we are used to see her running on the Fibresand at Southwell.

8.20pm - Mick Channon’s filly Single doesn’t win very often (1-16) but her consistency in terms of hitting a place makes her an appealing each-way proposition in the finale over 1m6f.

She isn’t particularly quick, but she has 2m form so will not be wanting for stamina at the end.

This also represents a drop in class with form in Class 5 events and she is down to 0-65 company tonight.

She was up with the pace in her latest effort at Lingfield behind Arabescato, and that was her first run after a break.