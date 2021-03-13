ESSEX Police have urged the public not to attend vigils today mourning the death of Sarah Everard.

Planned vigils under the campaign "Reclaim the Streets" were set for Southend, Chelmsford and Colchester this evening in response to the murder of the 33-year-old from London.

Ms Everard's body was found in Kent this week after she disappeared when walking home in Clapham Common in London.

The Reclaim the Streets movement had planned a large vigil in Clapham Common tonight to pay respects to Ms Everard, along with multiple other events around the country.

However, following a High Court ruling which did not intervene with the Metropolitan Police banning the event due to Covid restrictions, and unsuccessful talks between police and organisers, the event was cancelled.

Subsequently, vigils for Essex have also been cancelled.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are aware of events across the country that have been planned to allow the public to come together and pay their respects following the passing of Ms Sarah Everard.

"Our thoughts are very much with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We want to make sure that everyone in Essex feels safe and is safe.

"We would ask everyone to consider, that in these difficult times, amidst the pandemic, that they choose a suitable way to pay their respects that is both safe and in accordance with the law.

"Restrictions used to prevent the spread of Coronavirus are still in force, and that means that arranging and taking part in large gatherings is still unlawful and this was confirmed by the High Court of Justice this evening.

"That’s why we are asking you not to attend any gatherings currently.

"Please continue to do the right thing and stay safe to prevent the spread of coronavirus."

Wayne Couzens, 48, a Metropolitan Police officer, is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today charged with the murder and kidnap of Ms Everard.

A woman, aged in her 30s, who was arrested at the same time as Couzens on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.