Essex Police says there has been a rise in ticket scams in the county after plans to ease the lockdown were announced.

Boris Johnson’s road map to freedom suggests all social restrictions could be scrapped by June.

This would pave the way for the return of large crowds at football stadiums, theatres and festivals.

Police say scammers have taken advantage of the optimism surrounding future events and a number of people in Essex have been tricked into paying for fake tickets.

A police spokesman said: “With the expectation that the UK will be ‘open for summer’ there has been a rush to make the most of it.

“Many people are looking to attend festivals and live events, but many are falling prey to the criminals looking to profit from this demand.

"Essex Police have recently seen an increase in reporting where residents have purchased a ticket and been requested to pay via bank transfer or PayPal Friends and Family.

“When they arrive at the address to collect the tickets, the homeowner is unaware of the sale, or the tickets never arrive by post.”

READ MORE:

Police say residents should always ensure they are buying tickets from genuine, well-known sellers and websites.

They say people should avoid bank transfers and be suspicious of emails, texts or social media offers of “unbelievably” good ticket deals.

The spokesman added: “Remember - if it seems too good to be true, it probably is!”