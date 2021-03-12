RYANAIR has unveiled new flights to three Greek hotspots following the news that the country is set to open to tourists in May.

The budget airline is launching new flights from Stansted to Santorini, Zakynthos and Preveza.

Ryanair has also added five extra flights every week from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Southend and Stansted to the idyllic holiday destinations of Corfu and Rhodes.

Greece's tourism minister revealed this week that the country is set to welcome back foreign tourists from May 14 - regardless of their vaccination status.

But this will depend on the UK's own travel restrictions over the next few months.

Currently it is illegal for Brits to go abroad for a holiday. However, as part of England's lockdown roadmap there are hopes that foreign travel could resume from May 17.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said: "The UK Government’s highly successful vaccination programme gives customers the confidence that travel will be possible this summer.

"UK consumers can now choose from over 20 routes (including three announced today) and five extra weekly flights at low fares to some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Greece."