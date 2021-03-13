THE Government plans to end all lockdown restrictions by the end of June, but the transport secretary has said it is still too early to book foreign summer holidays.

Grant Shapps said there were "lots of questions" to answer about "how safe it will be in June to travel".

When can I go on holiday abroad?

According to current plans, people in England could be allowed to go on holiday abroad from May 17 at the earliest.

A Greek minister said his country hoped to welcome visitors from mid-May.

Cyprus and Portugal are also among the countries keen to welcome UK visitors.

Under the current rules, foreign travel from the UK is banned apart from for exceptional reasons.

This will all depend on four tests being met, including the vaccine rollout going smoothly and no further surge in cases.

The four conditions

1) Vaccine programme going to plan

2) Evidence that vaccines are effective in reducing hospitalisation and deaths.

3) Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospital admissions

4) New variants do not affect the risks of lifting restrictions

When can I go on holiday in the UK?

The "stay at home" rule will end in England on March 29 but holidays within the UK will not be allowed until April 12 at the earliest.

Again, it will all depend on four tests being met.

If the conditions are met, then people will be allowed to stay away from home with other members of their household or their support bubble.

But hotels won't be open, and you won't be able to mix with other households until May 17 at the earliest.

From then you will be able to mix with no more than six people or two households indoors.

The transport secretary said: "We have said it will remain illegal to travel internationally until at least 17 May - that's an at-the-earliest date."

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have not set a date for the start of international travel.