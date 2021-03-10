Essex is bracing itself for high winds and heavy rain overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds across all of England and Wales from 9pm tonight.

The warning lasts until 3pm tomorrow.

The latest forecast shows winds in coastal areas of Essex, such as Southend and Clacton, have already reached 35mph.

But that is expected to increase to around 50mph by 3am tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain is expected to ease across Essex throughout this evening, which is when wind gusts pick up.

Inland areas such as Colchester and Braintree can expect the wind speed to increase throughout the evening, much like coastal areas.

Winds will reach around 40mph in most places by midnight and will peak at around 50mph throughout the rest of the night.

Wind speeds throughout the county are not expected to drop below 30mph until the early hours of Friday morning.

Good morning. A cloudy day on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Strengthening south-westerly winds with gusts up to 40mph by late afternoon. Very windy overnight into Thursday with widespread gales. — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) March 10, 2021

The Met Office’s weather warning says there is the potential of delays for high-sided vehicles travelling on roads around the country, particularly on "exposed routes and bridges", as well as possible power cuts and delays to drivers and users of public transport.

The long range forecast for Essex and the East of England suggests the weather is set to remain unsettled throughout the rest of the weekend.

However, drier conditions are expected next week and temperatures are set to linger around the average for this time of year.

Chilly nights and frost in rural places is expected.