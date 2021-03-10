MORE than 125,000 people in Tendring and Colchester have now received at least their first dose of a coronavirus vaccination.

The latest available data from the NHS, which only takes into consideration jabs given out up until February 28, shows 60,122 people in Colchester have had a vaccine.

More than 27,500 of those residents were under the age of 65, while more than 17,000 were between the ages of 65 and 75.

In total 6,705 people aged between 75-79 have also received at least their first dose, compared to 8,795 over 80s.

In Tendring at least 65,774 residents are confirmed to have now being given their first dose, which is nearly 50 per cent of the district’s estimated population.

This suggests the district has likely vaccinated the highest percentage of people when compared to over local authorities.

So far more than 24,000 Tendring residents under the age of 65 have been jabbed, compared to just under 12,000 over 80s.

Roughly 9,500 people aged between 65 and 69 have also had their vaccine, as well as 11,510 70-74-year-olds and more than 8,900 residents aged between 75 and 79.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “The great thing is we are number one for vaccine rollout in the country and even though we did start behind common sense prevailed.

“It is all thanks to the efforts of the North Ease Essex Clinical Commissioning Group and our NHS.

Read: Tendring's coronavirus death rate second highest in the entire country

“But I of course understand this does not help the families of those who have lost of their loved ones to this virus.”

Across the East of England more than 2.1million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been given out since the rollout started in December.