DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two pooches, including an eight-week-old puppy, were dognapped from homes in Essex.

On Tuesday, March 2, at about 2pm, two men arrived at a home in Tweed Close, Halstead.

One of the men distracted the owner whilst the other left the property with an eight-week old Coton de Tulear puppy along with some paperwork.

The men left Tweed Close onto Conies Road.

Essex Police believe they may have parked a vehicle on Conies Road or Clare Close.

A spokesman said: "The first man is white, aged between 30 and 40-years-old and is of stocky build.

"He has black hair and black stubble and was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded top with a logo on the front which either is, or is similar to, the Super Dry brand.

"The second man is also white and is about 30-years-old, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slender build, clean shaven and with black hair slicked to one side. He was wearing dark jeans and a black jacket."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it should submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call 101 and cite 42/37487/21.

On November 15 a miniature dachshund named Louie was stolen from Lavender Mews in Westcliff.

Despite widespread searches, two-year-old Louie, who also answers to "Sausage" and "My Boy", has not been found.

Anyone with information should call 101, citing 42/186964/20 or to submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Essex Police have also moved to allay fears of a rise in the number of dog related crimes in Essex.

They say there has not been a significant increase in incidents during lockdown.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “As the owner of a much-loved dog myself, I completely understand people’s concerns around crimes involving dogs and of course the devastation the loss of a pet can cause.

“Despite social media reports, in Essex we haven’t seen a significant rise in crimes involving dogs reported to police, however I am well aware of the devasting impact crimes involving dogs have on family members.

“I want to reassure you that all reports regarding pet thefts are taken seriously and when offenders are located they will be dealt with robustly.

“It might sound really obvious, but please consider crime prevention. Don’t leave your dog unattended anywhere, be wary of strangers and ensure they are microchipped.

“My ask to all of Essex is please report dog-related crime to us; it is absolutely key to the effectiveness of out investigations.

“Just one dog theft is one crime too many but I’m really confident that by working together we can prevent and tackle this kind of crime.”

Essex Police has an active Dog Watch scheme, which encourages dog owners and walkers to be the extra eyes and ears within the community.

To join the community, go to: www.essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/wsi/watch-schemes-initiatives/essex/dog-watch.