Police say two people are safe and sound after the aircraft they were flying in experienced problems in the skies over Essex.
The single engine plane was above North Weald Airfield when the crew reported a problem with their landing gear.
Air traffic control staff alerted the emergency services shortly before 10.55am this morning (Tuesday 9 March)
Police, Essex Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the National Police Air Service were all called to deal with the incident.
READ MORE:
- Police hunting teenager wanted on recall to prison
- Can you help? Police concerned for the welfare of missing Essex man
They helped the plane land safely and ensured no-one was hurt.
Chief Insp Ant Alcock said:“These types of incidents are rare, but when they happen, the emergency services have contingency plans in place to respond to emergency landings.
“I’d like to thank airfield staff and our partners for their support and swift action in helping to ensure the safe landing of the aircraft.”