THE next phase of a major highways project in Chelmsford is due to get underway later this month.

Essex Highways says it will be replacing the temporary barriers that were first installed to the cross-over areas following the removal of the Army and Navy flyover.

It says it will be providing a "semi-permanent solution that provides better value than the current arrangement".

The work is expected to take around five weeks and will see new kerbs and safety fencing installed.

Contractors will be working overnight and will be enforcing a full closure of Parkway to inbound traffic only between 11.15pm and 5.00am on Monday, March 22.

Other partial overnight closures will then be in place in the following five weeks between 7.30pm and 5.30am, Monday to Friday.

Trafficked lanes along Parkway and Essex Yeomanry Way will be reduced to protect the public and enable safe working, while still allowing vehicles to pass through the area.

These lane restrictions will be removed following the end of each shift to allow all lanes to remain open during the daytime.

A temporary speed limit of 40mph will be in force at all times on the outbound stretch of Essex Yeomanry Way, until the works are complete.

A spokesman for Essex Highways said: "Please take additional care passing through the area while we work to remove these temporary barriers.

"Pedestrian access will not be affected by our working arrangements."