A BODY has been found near a major Essex road.
Essex Police confirmed that a woman's body has been found near the A120 at Felstead.
As a result, police have called off the search for Elildah ‘Laura’ Madenga, 22, who had been reported missing from Halstead.
Formal identification is yet to take place but Ms Madenga’s family have been informed and officers are supporting them.
The woman's death is not being treated as suspicious.
