POLICE are on the lookout for a woman who went missing.
Elildah Madenga, 22, who also goes by the name Laura, was last seen at the White Horse Avenue area of Halstead at around 11pm on Tuesday, March 2, and was reported missing yesterday (March 4).
She is described as black, 5ft 4ins tall, with short, straight black hair.
A spokesman said: “We believe she is using her a car which is a white Ford KA with the registration plate EK16 HKC and was in the High Garrett area yesterday evening.
“We’re concerned for her welfare and need to find her to make sure she’s ok."
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 1004 of 4 March.