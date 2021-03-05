The government has required everyone to wear a face mask in supermarkets in England since 24 July 2020 - but when will that change?

At the moment, all shoppers are required by law to wear face masks inside shops (unless medically exempt), and must social distance themselves from other shoppers at all times.

But now that Boris Johnson has setout the roadmap out of lockdown how long will the rules last?

When do I have to wear a mask?

In England you are required by law to wear a face mask in shops and supermarkets (places which offer goods or services for retail sale or hire), as well as shopping centres and indoor markets.

According to the government, a face covering is “something which safely covers the nose and mouth.

You can buy reusable or single-use face coverings.

"You may also use a scarf, bandana, religious garment or hand-made cloth covering but these must securely fit round the side of the face.”

What are the individual policies at each supermarket?

Morrisons

Morrisons became the first supermarket to enforce stricter rules on mask wearing, announcing that shoppers who refuse to wear a mask without a medical exemption will be told to leave stores.

Chief executive David Potts pleaded with customers to "be kind", telling people: “Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won't be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt.”

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s said it would be posting trained security guards at shop entrances, rather than shop staff, to challenge any customers not wearing a mask or shopping in groups.

In an email to customers, chief executive Simon Roberts added: "When shopping in our stores, you must wear a mask or visor unless you have a medical exemption.

"Security guards will support our colleagues at the front of store and will challenge customers who are not wearing masks or who are shopping in groups," adding that these steps will “go a long way to keep everyone safe".

Tesco

Tesco said it would no longer “let anyone into our stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are exempt in line with government guidance".

It added: “To support our colleagues, we will have additional security in stores to help manage this."

Asda

An Asda spokesperson said: "If a customer has forgotten their face covering, we will continue to offer them one free of charge but, should a customer refuse to wear a covering without a valid medical reason and be in any way challenging to our colleagues about doing so, our security colleagues will refuse their entry."

Waitrose

Waitrose has confirmed all customers must wear a face covering in store.

They said: “Marshals will be positioned at the entrance of all supermarkets.

"They will have disposable masks available for customers who do not have their own and will deny admission to anyone refusing to comply.”

Aldi

Aldi confirmed face masks are now mandatory in stores and they will provide masks, free of charge, to those who forget.

Anyone without a medical exemption who refuses to comply will not be permitted store entry.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority.”

Can I be arrested or fined for not wearing a face covering?

The Prime Minister recently doubled the fine for first offenders failing to wear a mask - without medical exemption - to £200.

Repeat offenders can face a fine of up to £3,200 and if retail staff working in stores don't follow the rules, employers will face fines of up to £10,000.

Who is exempt from wearing a face covering?

The government says anyone with an age, health or disability reason for not wearing a face covering can carry an exemption card, but they do not need to show the card and it is not required by law.

Customers and staff who can be exempt from face mask rules include:

Children under the age of 11

People who cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability

Where putting on, wearing or removing a face covering will cause you severe distress

If you are speaking to or providing assistance to someone who relies on lip reading, clear sound or facial expressions to communicate

When will the rules change?

A review will look into the possibility of these rules being relaxed, or even lifted.

The Prime Minister hopes that a gradual easing of restrictions over the coming months could see all legal limits on social contact removed.

Limits on the number of people in a store, face masks, queuing and stockpiling control measures have been all introduced over the last 12 months.

Paragraph 145 of the Government's 68-page COVID 19 response outlines the next steps

It says: “Social distancing is difficult and damaging for businesses and, as a result, it is important to return to as near to normal as quickly as possible.”

“Ahead of Step 4, as more is understood about the impact of vaccines on transmission and a far greater proportion of the population has been vaccinated, the Government will complete a review of social distancing measures and other long-term measures that have been put in place to limit transmission.

“The results of the review will help inform decisions on the timing and circumstances under which rules on 1m+, face masks and other measures may be lifted.

“The review will also inform guidance on working from home - people should continue to work from home where they can until this review is complete.”