FORMER top Home Office civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam has settled his employment tribunal claim after launching legal action against Priti Patel.

The department's ex-permanent secretary began proceedings against the Home Secretary and Witham MP last year after quitting his post in February amid allegations of her bullying behaviour.

In a statement via the FDA Union, he said: "I am pleased to say that the Government has today settled the claims that I brought against them and which were due to be heard in an employment tribunal in September.

"I have received excellent support during this process and I would like to express warm thanks to the FDA and to my legal team, Slater and Gordon and Gavin Mansfield QC.

"I also want to record my appreciation and thanks to the many individuals, known and unknown to me, who have expressed their support throughout.

"This settlement resolves my own case. The FDA is continuing to pursue in separate proceedings the wider issues that have been raised.

"I now look forward to the next stages of my career."

Witham MP and Home Secretary Priti Patel

Sir Philip previously accused Ms Patel of a "vicious and orchestrated" briefing campaign against him, with his union representatives saying he was claiming "constructive dismissal".

A 10-day tribunal trial was due to take place in September.

In an online statement, the Government said: "The Government and Sir Philip are now pleased that a settlement has been reached to these proceedings", adding that it "regrets the circumstances surrounding Sir Philip's resignation".

In a separate statement, the Home Office said: "The Government and Sir Philip's representatives have jointly concluded that it is in both parties' best interests to reach a settlement at this stage rather than continuing to prepare for an employment tribunal," adding: "The Government does not accept liability in this matter and it was right that the Government defended the case."