WITH sunnier skies and Spring weather on the horizon, residents will have to sacrifice an hour in bed as the clocks go forward.

While the clocks went back in October, as British Summer Time starts and Greenwich Mean Time ends the clocks go forward by an hour making the evenings feel brighter.

The clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday of March.

This means this year the clocks go back on March 28.

British Summer Time was first introduced during the First World War by Germany and Austria to save on coal usage.

George Vincent Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist in 1895, and British businessman William Willett have also been credited with the idea as a way of getting up earlier and so having more daylight hours after work.

In 2019, The European parliament voted to scrap the twice-a-year custom of changing the clocks by an hour in spring and autumn by 2021.

In 2018, it was reported the then EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was backing calls to ditch the twice-yearly changes to the time altogether.

Reports indicated that an EU-wide poll had shown citizens were in favour of abandoning the changeovers in spring and autumn.

British Summer Time will end when the clocks go back an hour at 2am on Sunday October 31.