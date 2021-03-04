AN investigation into the murder of a teenager led officers to a quiet coastal village more than 55-miles away from where the fatal stabbing occurred.

Luke Bellfield, 18, was tragically killed in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday February 26 not far from his family home after sustaining a single knife wound to the heart.

The promising young boxer was the nephew of Clacton’s Caroline Shearer, whose 17-year-old son Jay Whiston was stabbed and killed nine years ago.

Days after Luke’s death, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, but he has since been released on bail.

Three other people were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but have now been released under investigation.

On Tuesday Essex Police’s ongoing investigation into the murder led officers to a property in Willow Avenue, on the Bel Air Estate, in St Osyth.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “This was in connection with the investigation into the murder of Luke Bellfield in Leigh-on-Sea. We cannot say anything further.”

Albert Morton, 87, from St Osyth, lives near to where the forensics team and police officers were spotted on Tuesday.

He says they were at the property for roughly 12-hours.

He said: “The police would not tell me what was going on, but at one time there were two police cars, plain clothed officers and the forensic investigation team.

“We thought it was a murder or something because it seemed a bit over the top for someone smoking a bit of wacky tobacco.

“There was a lot of police activity all day and even during the night the lights were still on and there was movement, but we did not see any arrests made.”

Anyone who has any information regarding the murder of Luke Bellfield is asked to contact Essex Police by calling 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website crimestoppers-uk.org

