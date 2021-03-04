Thousands of children in Essex will attend school for the first time this year on Monday.

Schools are set to welcome back the majority of pupils as the first step out of lockdown gets underway.

All primary students will be returning on Monday, while secondary schools will be undertaking a ‘staggered’ return to allow for mass testing of staff and children.

Health and education bosses are urging all secondary students to get a Covid test before returning.

Primary pupils do NOT need to be tested.

A number of special test sites are on offer to secondary students in Southend, while Essex County Council is urging them to use their nearest rapid testing centres before they get back to the classroom.

So here are all the sites in Essex secondary students can get a Covid test before Monday:

Southend

University Square, Southend-on-Sea (opposite Sainsbury’s) - 7am to 2.30pm

St Aidan's Church, The Fairway, Leigh - 7am to 5:30pm

Shoebury Youth Centre, Delaware Road, Shoebury - 8am to 6:30pm

Southend Leisure and Tennis Centre, Eastern Avenue, Southend - 8am to 8pm

Essex County Council areas (all sites open 8am – 8pm)

Basildon

Towngate Theatre, St. Martins Square

Witham

Witham Town Football Club, Spa Road

Brentwood

The Nightingale Centre, Pastoral Way

Castle Point

Waterside Farm Leisure Centre, Somnes Avenue

Chelmsford

Central Baptist Church, Victoria Road South

Colchester

Leisure World, Cowdray Avenue

Epping Forest

Theydon Bois Village Hall, Coppice Row

Harlow

Civic Centre, The Water Gardens, College Square

Maldon

West Maldon Community Centre, Sunbury Way

Rochford

The MegaCentre, 7 Brook Road, Rayleigh

Tendring

Long Meadows Community Centre, Long Meadows, Harwich

Uttlesford

Saffron Walden ECL, 39 Audley Road

County Hall says parents and carers will be sent specific instructions from their child’s school or college about what they need to do and are encouraged to speak to their setting if they have any questions or concerns.

Testing is voluntary and will not be done unless consent has been given.

Bosses say testing is also not a determining factor for whether pupils are able to return.

However, it is something that is being "strongly encouraged" so that potential transmission of the virus in schools is reduced.