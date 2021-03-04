Today is World Book Day UK!
The national celebration of all things literary has been marked on the first Thursday of March every year since 1995.
Usually, thousands of children across Britain don the costumes of their favourite characters for the day before heading into school.
This year, with schools still shut, the occasion may be a little different, but that's no reason not to get dressed up and celebrate.
We want to know what you will be doing to celebrate World Book Day UK from home this year, whether that's finding a comfy spot and settling down with a new novel or dressing up as your favourite fictitious figure.
You can send us your best photos and stories from the day using the contributions box below: