Wetherspoon has confirmed it plans to reopen nearly 400 of its pubs in April.

The popular chain says it will open beer gardens, roof top gardens and patios at 394 venues in England from Monday, April 12.

The pubs will be open from 9am to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday inclusive) and 9am to 10pm (Friday and Saturday), although some have restrictions on closing times and in those cases will close earlier.

Each pub will offer a slightly reduced menu, to include breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals, fish and chips and British classics.

Food will be available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, Wetherspoon staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app.

The Wetherspoon pubs will not be operating a booking system.

Customers will be able to enter the pub to gain access to the outside area and also to use the toilet.

Test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

The Wetherspoon pubs in Essex which will reopen on April 12 are: