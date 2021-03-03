Several shoppers were left injured when a car crashed into a supermarket and causing significant damage.
The vehicles smashed through Aldi supermarket on Springfield Road, Chelmsford early this afternoon.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports that a car had collided with Aldi supermarket on Springfield Road, Chelmsford, just before 12pm today.
"The vehicle collided with the front of the building causing significant damage to the store. Several members of the public also received minor injuries.
"Our enquiries are ongoing.
"Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 420 of 3 March or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."