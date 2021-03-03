A COUNCIL boss does not want to see “all the sacrifice undone” following reports of day-trippers travelling from afar to use Tendring’s beaches.

Beaches in the likes of Clacton, Harwich, Walton, and Frinton have remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic for local residents.

But last summer, during the blisteringly hot months, thousands legally flocked to the district’s sandy seafronts after the first national lockdown was eased.

The current Government-imposed restrictions, however, state people should only go out if their journey is essential or for daily exercise.

But Neil Stock OBE, leader of Tendring Council, says he has been receiving reports of people travelling to the district from the likes of Luton, London, and Mansfield.

With the end of the pandemic potentially in sight, the rule-breaking visitors’ disregard for the national lockdown is proving a concern for the authority.

“Our seafronts are beautiful, and we know just how important our seafronts are for residents’ livelihoods and wellbeing here in Tendring,” said Mr Stock.

“This is why they have remained open but hearing reports of people travelling from as far afield as Luton, London and Mansfield is worrying.

“We are so far down the path out of this pandemic, we do not want to see all of the sacrifice and good work undone.

“I thank the work our staff and our partners, such as Essex Police, have done to educate and, where breaches are flagrant, fine those who break the rules.

“We would ask people to be patient, follow the roadmap, and come back to visit when the restrictions allow – and remind people that being vaccinated does not exempt you from following the rules.”

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said he was looking forward to welcoming people back to Tendring, but only when it is safe.

He said: “We cannot wait to have people back to the Essex Sunshine Coast.

“We are working hard to organise events so that we are ready to go for summer and are watching the roadmap out of lockdown in anticipation.

“We ask people to obey the coronavirus regulations, we are on the path to normality and we want to get back to business as soon as possible so tourism can once again return to our beautiful coastline.”