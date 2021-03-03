THE Met Office has issued a weather warning for fog across all parts of Essex this morning.

Experts say there is the potential for delays on the roads and they are urging motorists to drive slower due to poor visibility.

Forecasters have warned that the thickest areas of the fog will reduce visibility down to 100 metres.

The yellow weather warning is in place throughout the morning, with the fog and mist expected to clear around lunchtime.

The Met Office has issued the following safety advice to anyone driving this morning:

• Avoid travel if possible

• Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect

• Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion

• Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves

• Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security

• Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.

Experts have also warned there is the potential for delays and cancellations to buses and trains.