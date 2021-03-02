COLCHESTER Zoo is calling on the public to choose some otterly adorable names for its otter pups.

Zookeepers, at the Maldon Road attraction, are looking to name five Asian short-clawed otter pups which were born recently.

There are four female pups and one male pup, and their mum is called Summer.

Sadly, since they emerged from their den, one of the litter has died, but the remaining five are said to be growing healthy and strong.

The Animal Care Team has selected several names beginning with R or S in honour of their mum Summer and dad Ravi and shortlisted their favourites.

A spokesman from the team said: "Now it’s over to you.

"Cast your vote today for your favourite name for just £1.

"Not only will your favourite name have a chance of being selected but by taking part you are also helping to support us, with all money received through your votes being donated directly to the zoo’s emergency operating fund."

To vote visit, colchester-zoo.com.