A MAN is in hospital with life-changing injuries after a serious crash on the M11.

The incident occurred between J7 (A414/Chelmsford and Harlow) and J8 (A120/Stansted) yesterday afternoon (March 1).

Essex Police were called shortly after 2.25pm to reports that a pedestrian and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

The victim, a man in his 60s from Epping, had been driving a silver I-Pace Jaguar, which has left the road shortly before the incident.

He remains in hospital with life-changing injuries, but in a stable condition.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident.

Essex Police said: "No arrests have been made and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision.

"Anyone who witnessed it, may have seen the Jaguar leave the road or driving beforehand, or who has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact us by calling 101.

"The incident number to quote is 640 of 1 March."