A NEW system for train ticket refunds has been launched to improve the service for passengers in Essex.

Greater Anglia’s self-service refunds are now available to passengers who have purchased their Smart Card tickets on the app or website.

Originally, customers need to email or call the company’s Smart Support Team for assistance but, thanks to this upgrade, customers can log into their account to see, review, and cancel bookings, and apply for a refund of their unused Smart tickets.

Scheme manager Kamelia Lazarova said: “We are always looking at ways to improve the service to our customers and make our processes simple and hassle free.

“I’m delighted that we, alongside our partner, Trainline, have been able to make our refund process even more customer friendly with these new self-serve refunds, which will help passengers to get their money back even more quickly and easily if they change their plans.”

The self-serve system will advise how much is going to be refunded, with the refund value calculated using the industry standard National Rail principles.

Customers can have their refunds paid straight back onto the original card used for purchase.

Government advice is to stay at home unless you need to travel for permitted reasons including work and medical appointments.