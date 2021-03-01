Prince Philp has been moved to a different hospital and will continue treatment, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.
Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.
“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”
The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was initially admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday February 16, as a precautionary measure.
Philip was initially due to spend a few days under medical care for “observation and rest” for an undisclosed reason, which is not coronavirus-related.
