A POPULAR classical singer has announced a series of outdoor concerts this summer, featuring voices of The NHS Choir.

Russell Watson will take to the stage at Audley End House and Gardens in Saffron Walden as part of the Heritage Live Concert Series.

The show features the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra as well as The NHS Choir and The NHS Chorus-19.

Composer and producer Mike Moran and soprano Christina Johnston will also join the show.

Watson will perform classics such as Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory and Swing Low, You Raise Me Up and Bring Him Home, alongside a Phantom Of The Opera medley.

The NHS Chorus-19 was set up to boost morale through the pandemic.

The virtual choir went on to record versions of Somewhere Over The Rainbow and Come On Eileen.

Last Night of the Proms with Russell Watson comes to Audley End House and Gardens on Sunday August 15.

Early bird discounted tickets are available to pre-register and go on sale 9am Wednesday March 10.

General sale from 9am Friday March 12.

For more information go to ticketmaster.co.uk.