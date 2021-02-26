A snow moon will be visible in the UK tomorrow morning.

The Snow Moon will appear in the early hours of Saturday 27 February, with the official peak happening at 8.17am.

Each month’s full moon is given different nicknames based on the time of year in which it occurs.

The Snow Moon is the most common nickname for February’s full moon, but others include the Hunger Moon, the Bone Moon and the Storm Moon.

To the untrained eye, the Moon will appear full for about three nights centred on this peak.

But in astronomical terms, the Full Moon will only last for a brief moment when the Sun and Moon are perfectly aligned.

Why is it called a snow moon?

The Moon goes through 12 or 13 full phases each year and they all have unique names many of them derived from Native American tribes.

Tribes such as the Algonquian peoples would use the Full Moon to keep track of the seasons.

And according to the Maine Farmer's Almanac, native tribes in the northeastern US called this Full Moon the Snow Moon or the Storm Moon after heavy snow this time of the year.

Will it look any different?

The moon will not appear any different to how it normally does when it’s in its full phase.

The name ‘Snow’ simply derives from the time of year, and has no bearing on what the lunar body will actually look like in our sky.

Tips for seeing the snow moon

At the time of writing, the Met Office is forecasting a “band of cloud” and “odd spots” of rain “sinking into parts of northern England”.

Those in England might be better often attempting to catch a glimpse of the moon tonight, when it’s nearly at its fullest.

That's because the weather is forecast to be “largely clear.”

You will have the most chance of seeing the moon by getting up high.

Lockdown restrictions are in place so stay local - but think about taking a walk to the highest point near you.

If you're staying at home then turn off the lights.

You wan to make sure wherever you're looking up, it's as dark as possible.

When are the other full moons of 2021?

Wolf Moon - January 28

Snow Moon - February 27

Worm Moon - March 28

Pink Moon - April 27

Flower Moon - May 26

Strawberry Moon - June 24

Buck Moon - July 31

Sturgeon Moon - August 30

Harvest Moon - September 29

Hunter's Moon - October 28

Beaver Moon - November 27

Cold Moon - December 27