THIRTY-TWO people have been charged with 109 alleged offences after a drugs investigation in North Essex.
Essex Police targeted 12 drug lines operating in Chelmsford, Braintree and Witham between February 1 to 14.
Warrants were carried out at more than 30 addresses in Essex and London.
A total of 39 people were arrested as part of the investigation, of which 32 have been charged with alleged offences.
Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “This is just a snapshot of the work we’re doing every day to keep our communities across Essex safe from drugs gangs.
“We are dismantling them at every level of the chain and making sure they can’t make money at the expense of the children and vulnerable people they exploit.
“Despite the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic, we’ve never stopped catching criminals and making our streets as safe as we possibly can.
“You can help us with our work by telling us about any concerns you have about drug dealing in your neighbourhood.
“Your information really does make a difference.”