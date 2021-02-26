A COUNCIL has agreed to introduce car parking charges at Hylands Park, despite a petition which gained over 7,500 signatures.

Leader of Chelmsford City Council, Stephen Robinson argued it is "unfair" that visitors from outside the town do not contribute to the running of the park and house.

Hylands House is a grade II listed building set in over 574 acres of land.

The park has more than 1.3 million visitors in 2019/20.

Councillor Robinson said the pandemic had severely affected the council's finances and they are now facing a £5.3m shortfall.

A petition set up opposing the charges, gained 7,481 signatures and argued that the park is an important green space in the town.

It also argued the importance of green spaces and fresh air for maintaining positive mental health during the pandemic.

People in Chelmsford will be able to sign up for a season ticket if they wish and will be discounted further.

Those who receive council tax support and blue badge holders will not have to pay.

The consultation on Hylands will continue to run until March 16.