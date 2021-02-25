KFC has revealed the locations across the UK that are being eyed up as part of their expansion.

The fast-food chain is looking for an extra 500 sites to expand its portfolio of drive-thrus and restaurants.

There are 12 areas in Essex which have been earmarked as ‘target locations’ for new KFC restaurants.

However, the fast-food chain also states it is open to all locations, with its website added: “Have an opportunity in mind that's not on the list? We're still interested, simply contact the team and we'll take it from there.”

The ideal location for the new restaurants will have enough room for 25 car parking spaces and a minimum of 0.50 acres although this can be reduced when part of a development and sharing car parking.

Bosses also sau note that they are happy to open a new store next to competition: “At KFC, we are confident that our great tasting food offers fantastic value, whomever it is compared to!”

Here is the full list of locations KFC would like to open new restaurants in Essex and what type:

Witham (Drive-thru)

Maldon (Drive-thru)

Stansted Airport (Drive-thru)

Harwich (Drive-thru)

Central Basildon (Food court)

Billericay (Drive-thru)

Chelmsford Town Centre (Urban small box)

Stanford-le-Hope A13 (Drive-thru)

South Woodham Ferrers A132/A130 (Drive-thru)

Southend High Street (High Street restaurant)

These are the places KFC is looking to relocate its restaurants in Essex: