HERE are all the places in Essex members of the public can get tested for Covid whether they have symptoms or not.

If you have symptoms of Covid, or have had a positive test result back from Lateral Flow Testing, you can book an appointment online for a mobile testing after which you will be allocated a location based on availability.

As these locations change daily, it is advised to check on the county council’s website for details.

Here are the location for March 1:

HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE

Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU

Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS

Rayleigh Leisure Centre, Priory Chase, Rawreth Lane, Rayleigh, SS6 9NF

Crown Road car park (aka Derby Road car park) Stanley Road/Crown Road, Grays, RM17 6QX

The Paddocks, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA

Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE

Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR

Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR

Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ

The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN

If you don't have symptoms and you live or work in Essex, you can get a test.

You will be given a Lateral Flow Test which allows people who have no symptoms to find out if they are infected, but not know it yet.

It is a rapid test, and you can get a result within 20-30 minutes.

As well as booking online, there are walk-in centres based all across Essex.

Here are the list of locations:

Basildon - Towngate Theatre, St. Martins Square, SS14 1DL

To find out more, visit the county council's website.