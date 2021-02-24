Five people have died and hundreds more have fallen seriously ill with salmonella poisoning after consuming chicken products found in UK supermarkets, according to reports.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) are urgently recalling three chicken products due to a possible health risk.

SFC Chicken Poppets and Take Home Boneless Bucket were on sale at both Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

And the Chick Inn 32 Jumbo Chicken Nuggets, made by Vestey Foods, were sold in Heron Foods stores and B&M.

All products have been removed from UK supermarkets and customers are being warned not to consume the products if they have them at home.

In a statement the FSA said: "If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or alternatively, email a photo of the product packaging clearly showing the batch code information printed on the inner bag of the products to customerservices@sfcwholesale.co.uk for a refund and then safely dispose of the product at home."

According to The Mirror, there have been 480 recorded cases linked to the products. 400 cases recorded in England, two in Scotland, 31 in Wales and seven in Northern Ireland.

How to tell if you’re affected

Customers will be able to identify whether their product is recalled by checking the batch codes on the box.

If the batch code starts with PKW it is displayed on the outside of the box. If the batch code begins with an L, it is displayed on the inner packaging inside the box.

Here are the products being recalled:

SFC Chicken Poppets, Pack size: 190 g, Batch code: L 15520, Best-before date: 24 September 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets, Pack size: 190 g, Batch code: L13720, Best-before date: 31 October 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets, Pack size: 190 g, Batch code: PKW008A, Best-before date: 28 February 2022

SFC Chicken Poppets, Pack size: 190 g, Batch code: PKW011A, Best-before date: 28 February 2022

SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket, Pack size: 650 g, Batch code: L19720, Best-before date: 28 November 2021

Why are the products being recalled?

The presence of salmonella was found in the products by the FSA. Salmonella can cause a variety of symptoms including a fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Symptoms usually develop within a few days of eating the contaminated food, according to the NHS. Sometimes symptoms can develop within just a few hours, though, or might even take as long as a few weeks to show.

How do I return the product?

If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

Instead, return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund. Alternatively, email a photo of the product packaging clearly showing the batch code information printed on the inner bag of the products to customerservices@sfcwholesale.co.uk for a refund, then safely dispose of the product at home.