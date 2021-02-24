ESSEX Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy from Essex.

Jeremy Davidson went missing from his home in Brentwood on Tuesday.

He was last seen at about 5pm in the Pilgrims Hatch area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are concerned about Jeremy and need to find him to make sure he is ok.

"Jeremy is described as 6 feet tall, of slim build and has dark, curly, shoulder-length hair.

"He was wearing a black, long parker-style coat with a golden fur trim on the hood, grey tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the side and black trainers with a white sole.

"He was carrying a grey camouflage back-pack and was riding a black mountain bike.

"Jeremy may still be in the Brentwood area."

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 829 of February 23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.