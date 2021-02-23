A FURTHER five coronavirus deaths have been recorded at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital in the latest 24 hour period.
NHS England figures show 1,157 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (February 22).
That was an increase of five compared to Sunday, when there were 1,152.
It means there have been 30 deaths in the past week, down from 59 the previous week.
The victims were among 9,893 deaths recorded across the East of England.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.