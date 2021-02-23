A LIST of the latest available figures for the proportion of people aged 70 and over who have received the coronavirus vaccine in England has been released.

The figures are broken down by Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG).

There are 135 CCGs in the country, and they commission most of the hospital and community NHS services in the local areas for which they are responsible.

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to February 14.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the lowest.

The details include the name of the CCG, the number of people aged 70 and over in the CCG who have had their first dose, and the estimated percentage of over 70s who have received their first jab.

A total of 92.6 per cent of over 70s in North East Essex's CCG have had their first vaccination.

This equates to 53,434 people.

Basildon and Brentwood CCG comes just behind north east Essex's at 92.5 per cent - with 32,960 people having had their initial dose.

Thurrock's CCG figures show 92.7 per cent of its over 70s have been vaccinated.

West Essex CCG has given the first jab to 95.3 per cent of over 70s - which equates to 40,236 people.

Full list: