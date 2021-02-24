HERE is the first look at award-winning actress Claire Danes in the forthcoming period drama being filmed in an Essex village.

Production on the Essex Serpent, which is based on Sarah Perry’s best-selling book, started last month.

The AppleTV+ series will feature the picturesque Alresford Creek as a replacement for the fictional village of Aldwinter.

It is understood the village has been chosen for some of the filming as it mirrors the countryside described in the novel.

The series, which is set in the 1890s, will be led by Golden Globe winner Claire Danes.

Claire, who has starred opposite the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, has now appeared in a promotional press shot for the period piece.

Sporting a Victorian dress, Claire can be seen playing the show’s newly-widowed protagonist Cora Seabourne.

Tendring and Alresford parish councillor Gary Scott is a big fan of period dramas and says he cannot wait to see the finished result.

He also said the show and the addition of Claire as its star has generated an exciting throughout the village.

He said: “There is a kind of excitement that a big company like Apple TV wants to come here and film along the river - it is amazing.

“It is really nice and there is a real magical appeal and it is a nice area.

“What people are hoping is that it could bring tourists to the area, especially if the Essex Serpent goes really well.

“Fans of it can visit us and explore the village and the surrounding areas.

“I love period dramas and anything about them.

“There will be a certain group of people who also love this period who will be fascinated with this show.”

Mr Scott believes producers may have chosen Alresford as the location for filming after being told of its beauty by Keira Knightley.

The acclaimed actress was originally set to play the lead role, but was forced to pull out.

According to Mr Scott, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress was once looking to move to the area.

“A few years ago Keira Knightly was interested in buying Alresford Hall,” he added. “I reckon she was the one who told Apple TV to come here because she thinks it is a lovely place.

“Some people are concerned about loads of film crews but, if it goes really well it will have a positive impact on the whole area.”